Truist Securities Increases Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Price Target to $61.00

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) had its price objective boosted by Truist Securities from $43.00 to $61.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on CPE. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Johnson Rice raised shares of Callon Petroleum from a hold rating to an accumulate rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Callon Petroleum from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Callon Petroleum from $26.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, MKM Partners reissued a neutral rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Callon Petroleum in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Callon Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $29.25.

Shares of Callon Petroleum stock opened at $59.51 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 3.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.13. Callon Petroleum has a 52 week low of $4.50 and a 52 week high of $60.51.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $359.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.87 million. Callon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 256.60% and a positive return on equity of 12.30%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Callon Petroleum will post 7.2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director S P. Iv Johnson sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.60, for a total transaction of $46,320.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 68,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,642,749. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 3,600 shares of company stock worth $144,492 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Callon Petroleum by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 86,039 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $3,317,000 after acquiring an additional 17,022 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in Callon Petroleum by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 34,481 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 2,561 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Callon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at $423,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Callon Petroleum by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 35,594 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after acquiring an additional 4,799 shares during the period. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Callon Petroleum by 40.8% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,029 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. 66.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Callon Petroleum

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, its estimated net proved reserves totaled approximately 475.9 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 289.5 MMBbls oil, 541.6 Bcf of natural gas, and 96.1 MMBbls of natural gas liquids.

