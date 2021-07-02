Citigroup Inc. Reduces Position in CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE)

Citigroup Inc. decreased its position in CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) by 25.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 143,582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 49,556 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.15% of CareTrust REIT worth $3,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CareTrust REIT in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in CareTrust REIT during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in CareTrust REIT during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in CareTrust REIT during the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in CareTrust REIT by 156.7% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,902 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CTRE opened at $23.65 on Friday. CareTrust REIT, Inc. has a one year low of $16.13 and a one year high of $24.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.38.

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). CareTrust REIT had a net margin of 45.64% and a return on equity of 8.93%. On average, research analysts predict that CareTrust REIT, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. CareTrust REIT’s payout ratio is 76.81%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of CareTrust REIT in a report on Friday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on CareTrust REIT from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised CareTrust REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. CareTrust REIT presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.63.

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.

