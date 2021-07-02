Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $51,000 Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund reduced its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 93.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 108 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,675 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $51,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,035,655 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,436,290,000 after buying an additional 728,261 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,077,251 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $982,831,000 after buying an additional 313,907 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,610,190 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $759,590,000 after buying an additional 23,271 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $506,839,000. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP increased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 791,888 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $374,674,000 after buying an additional 108,744 shares during the period. 82.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $574.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $513.85. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $441.00 and a 52 week high of $664.64.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.78 by $2.11. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 35.43% and a net margin of 43.53%. The business’s revenue was up 38.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 46.81 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider George Yancopoulos sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $538.90, for a total transaction of $43,112,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 987,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $532,154,588.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael S. Brown sold 2,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.00, for a total value of $1,144,116.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,633,275. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 83,184 shares of company stock worth $44,804,222. Insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on REGN shares. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $657.00 to $641.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. HC Wainwright began coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $703.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $477.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $658.58.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

