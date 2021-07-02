VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) Shares Acquired by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 63.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 379 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after buying an additional 147 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in VMware were worth $57,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its position in shares of VMware by 374.3% during the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 27,665 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $4,163,000 after buying an additional 21,832 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in VMware during the first quarter worth $158,000. Distillate Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in VMware by 53.1% during the first quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 18,656 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $2,807,000 after purchasing an additional 6,470 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in VMware by 21.6% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 4,035 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in VMware by 114.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 25,460 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $3,884,000 after purchasing an additional 13,603 shares during the last quarter. 16.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get VMware alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VMW. Northland Securities restated a “market perform” rating and set a $169.00 price objective on shares of VMware in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays raised their price objective on VMware from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho raised their price objective on VMware from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on VMware from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of VMware in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.07.

In related news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 789 shares of VMware stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.35, for a total transaction of $126,516.15. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 81,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,141,003.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, COO Rangarajan (Raghu) Raghuram sold 30,777 shares of VMware stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.19, for a total value of $4,714,728.63. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 220,430 shares in the company, valued at $33,767,671.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 96,486 shares of company stock worth $15,289,016. Company insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VMW opened at $156.13 on Friday. VMware, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.79 and a fifty-two week high of $172.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $160.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $65.41 billion, a PE ratio of 31.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.83.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76. VMware had a net margin of 17.44% and a return on equity of 24.89%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that VMware, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

VMware Profile

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid and multi-cloud, modern applications, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer and utilizes its hypervisor software, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to all applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a hybrid cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

Read More: What is a Stop Order?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW).

Receive News & Ratings for VMware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VMware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.