QAD (NASDAQ:QADB) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADB) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 4,605 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 731% from the previous session’s volume of 554 shares.The stock last traded at $86.50 and had previously closed at $86.50.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of QAD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. TheStreet cut shares of QAD from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th.

Get QAD alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 147.67 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.81.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in QAD stock. CSS LLC IL boosted its position in QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADB) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,922 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. CSS LLC IL owned about 0.29% of QAD worth $2,592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 1.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About QAD (NASDAQ:QADB)

QAD Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based enterprise software solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers effective enterprise management software products, including financials, internationalization, cloud EDI, EDI eCommerce, and e-invoicing solutions; digital manufacturing software products, which include manufacturing, production execution, enterprise asset management, automation, and enterprise quality management system solutions; and complete customer management software products comprising customer and service management, customer self service, configurator, trade activity management, CRM, and field service management solutions.

Read More: Depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for QAD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QAD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.