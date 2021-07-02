Traders Buy Large Volume of Put Options on CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA)

CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 860 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,129% compared to the average daily volume of 70 put options.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CDNA shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of CareDx from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CareDx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of CareDx in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of CareDx from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of CareDx from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.38.

In other CareDx news, Director William A. Hagstrom sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.89, for a total transaction of $668,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,559,874.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Peter Maag sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.64, for a total transaction of $1,532,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 420,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,215,087.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 190,891 shares of company stock valued at $14,838,287. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CareDx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of CareDx by 16,600.0% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of CareDx by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of CareDx during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CareDx during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000.

Shares of NASDAQ CDNA opened at $91.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of -317.20 and a beta of 0.67. CareDx has a 12 month low of $29.86 and a 12 month high of $99.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $81.56.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $67.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.77 million. CareDx had a negative net margin of 6.14% and a negative return on equity of 4.25%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CareDx will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CareDx Company Profile

CareDx, Inc discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers worldwide. It offers AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA test to identify underlying cell injury leading to organ rejection.

