Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Business First Bancshares Inc. provides commercial and personal banking services to small to midsize businesses. Its services includes checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, consumer loans, commercial and non-profit checking, commercial interest checking, business sweep investment, essential business checking, business value checking accounts, business loans, cash management and merchant processing and other services. The company operates primarily in Baton Rouge, Brusly, Covington, Denham Springs, Erwinville, Gonzales, Houma, Lafayette, New Orleans, Shreveport, Port Allen, Zachary and Lake Charles, Louisiana as well as Dallas, Texas. Business First Bancshares Inc. is based in Clayton, United States. “

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on BFST. TheStreet raised Business First Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. DA Davidson raised Business First Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $26.50 to $27.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ:BFST opened at $23.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $480.25 million, a PE ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. Business First Bancshares has a 12-month low of $12.12 and a 12-month high of $24.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.68.

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $45.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.27 million. Business First Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 19.72%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Business First Bancshares will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Business First Bancshares news, Director Steven Gerard White sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.94, for a total value of $71,820.00. Also, Director James J. Buquet III sold 7,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.85, for a total value of $178,016.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 57,552 shares in the company, valued at $1,372,615.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BFST. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Business First Bancshares by 97.7% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 524,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,559,000 after purchasing an additional 259,397 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Business First Bancshares by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,073,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,859,000 after acquiring an additional 111,346 shares during the period. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp boosted its holdings in Business First Bancshares by 64.2% during the 4th quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp now owns 115,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,360,000 after acquiring an additional 45,300 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Business First Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $705,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Business First Bancshares by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 146,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,988,000 after acquiring an additional 34,105 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.46% of the company’s stock.

About Business First Bancshares

Business First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for b1BANK that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit products and services, including a range of checking, demand, money market, time, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and remote deposit capture and direct deposit services.

