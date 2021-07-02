Medigene (ETR:MDG1) Stock Price Down 1.1%

Shares of Medigene AG (ETR:MDG1) were down 1.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as €3.90 ($4.59) and last traded at €3.90 ($4.59). Approximately 6,240 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 306,207 shares. The stock had previously closed at €3.95 ($4.64).

The company’s fifty day moving average is €3.97. The stock has a market cap of $96.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.70, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.23.

About Medigene (ETR:MDG1)

Medigene AG, a biotechnology company, focuses on the development of T cell immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing personalized T cell-based therapies, with a focus on T cell receptor-modified T cells in areas of unmet medical needs, which are in clinical development. It also focuses on dendritic cell vaccines and T cell-specific monoclonal antibodies.

See Also: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Receive News & Ratings for Medigene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medigene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.