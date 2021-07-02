Relx (NYSE:RELX) Upgraded to Outperform at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Relx (NYSE:RELX) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.
RELX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Exane BNP Paribas raised Relx from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy.
NYSE:RELX opened at $27.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.57 and a beta of 0.72. Relx has a fifty-two week low of $19.52 and a fifty-two week high of $27.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.57.
Relx Company Profile
RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics that help institutions and professionals to progress in science and advance healthcare.
