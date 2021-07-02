Relx (NYSE:RELX) Upgraded to Outperform at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Relx (NYSE:RELX) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

RELX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Exane BNP Paribas raised Relx from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy.

Get Relx alerts:

NYSE:RELX opened at $27.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.57 and a beta of 0.72. Relx has a fifty-two week low of $19.52 and a fifty-two week high of $27.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.57.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in Relx by 12.4% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 38,361 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $965,000 after purchasing an additional 4,231 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in Relx in the first quarter worth $148,400,000. Earnest Partners LLC raised its holdings in Relx by 124.4% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 78,353 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,971,000 after purchasing an additional 43,437 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Relx in the first quarter worth $1,153,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in Relx by 16.6% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 16,189 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 2,299 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

Relx Company Profile

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics that help institutions and professionals to progress in science and advance healthcare.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Relx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.