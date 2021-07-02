Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) Given New $36.00 Price Target at Truist Securities

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) had its price target hoisted by Truist Securities from $24.00 to $36.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a buy rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Murphy Oil from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Truist boosted their target price on Murphy Oil from $24.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Scotiabank raised Murphy Oil from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and boosted their target price for the company from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Murphy Oil from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Murphy Oil currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.55.

NYSE:MUR opened at $24.66 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Murphy Oil has a 1 year low of $7.00 and a 1 year high of $25.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.60. The company has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.72 and a beta of 3.19.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.22. Murphy Oil had a negative return on equity of 3.09% and a negative net margin of 75.92%. The business had revenue of $379.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $485.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.30) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 62.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Murphy Oil will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio is -40.00%.

In related news, Director Walentin Mirosh sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.15, for a total transaction of $30,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 49,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $999,943.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas J. Mireles sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.41, for a total value of $194,100.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $634,105.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,566 shares of company stock valued at $775,162 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MUR. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil during the 4th quarter worth $121,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Murphy Oil by 658.3% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 26,542 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 23,042 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Murphy Oil by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 217,330 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,630,000 after buying an additional 9,440 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Murphy Oil during the 4th quarter valued at about $138,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Murphy Oil by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,695 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 1,678 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Murphy Oil Company Profile

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

