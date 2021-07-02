Jack in the Box Inc. Expected to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $2.02 Per Share (NASDAQ:JACK)

Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Jack in the Box in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Slagle expects that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $2.02 for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Jack in the Box’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.56 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.56 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.62 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.75 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.50 EPS.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The restaurant operator reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $257.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.04 million. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 14.38% and a negative return on equity of 19.33%. Jack in the Box’s revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on JACK. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $146.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $129.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Jack in the Box currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.00.

Shares of JACK stock opened at $112.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 17.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.27. Jack in the Box has a 12 month low of $70.69 and a 12 month high of $124.53.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. This is a boost from Jack in the Box’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.85%.

In other news, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.50, for a total value of $63,666.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,767,770. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael W. Murphy sold 1,319 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.74, for a total transaction of $152,661.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 66,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,732,357.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 23,600.0% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 1,018.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 369 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Jack in the Box in the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 576 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 197.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 649 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter.

About Jack in the Box

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of September 27, 2020, it operated and franchised 2,241 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants primarily in the western and southern United States, including one in Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

