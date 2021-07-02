Federated Hermes Inc. Takes Position in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 49,856 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,170,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Matador Resources by 2,235.4% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,756,517 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $88,090,000 after acquiring an additional 3,595,667 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Matador Resources by 239.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,622,925 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $19,573,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144,650 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Matador Resources by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,455,006 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $210,509,000 after acquiring an additional 861,068 shares during the period. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC boosted its holdings in Matador Resources by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 2,064,059 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $48,402,000 after acquiring an additional 555,318 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Matador Resources by 69.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,076,899 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $12,987,000 after acquiring an additional 440,727 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Matador Resources alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MTDR shares. Siebert Williams Shank upgraded Matador Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Matador Resources from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Matador Resources in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Truist increased their price objective on Matador Resources from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Matador Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.85.

In related news, COO Billy E. Goodwin acquired 2,000 shares of Matador Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.75 per share, with a total value of $55,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 137,264 shares in the company, valued at $3,809,076. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 6.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MTDR opened at $36.69 on Friday. Matador Resources has a 52-week low of $6.29 and a 52-week high of $38.04. The company has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.46 and a beta of 4.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The energy company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.32. Matador Resources had a positive return on equity of 7.71% and a negative net margin of 87.01%. The company had revenue of $266.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Matador Resources will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.86%.

Matador Resources Profile

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

Featured Article: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR).

Receive News & Ratings for Matador Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matador Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.