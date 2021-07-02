Federated Hermes Inc. Acquires 1,760 Shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) by 15.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,319 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $1,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AN. Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new stake in AutoNation in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of AutoNation by 37.2% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in AutoNation by 20.1% during the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in AutoNation by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in AutoNation by 52.0% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. 58.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AutoNation stock opened at $98.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $99.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.64. AutoNation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.95 and a 12 month high of $106.99.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.99. The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.03 billion. AutoNation had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 24.22%. The company’s revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that AutoNation, Inc. will post 10.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Marc G. Cannon sold 1,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $166,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,500,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 1,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.23, for a total value of $209,060.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 557,732 shares of company stock worth $57,834,180 in the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AN. Benchmark upgraded shares of AutoNation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on AutoNation from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on AutoNation from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Truist increased their price target on AutoNation from $80.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AutoNation currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.88.

About AutoNation

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

