Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Cuts Position in Vasta Platform Limited (NASDAQ:VSTA)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. decreased its holdings in Vasta Platform Limited (NASDAQ:VSTA) by 19.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,100 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned about 0.07% of Vasta Platform worth $562,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. raised its position in Vasta Platform by 36.0% in the first quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 14,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 3,933 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Vasta Platform by 460.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 5,675 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Vasta Platform by 61.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 16,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 6,350 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Vasta Platform by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 210,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,048,000 after purchasing an additional 24,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Vasta Platform by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 700,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,150,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.39% of the company’s stock.

VSTA opened at $7.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $663.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.64. Vasta Platform Limited has a 52 week low of $7.44 and a 52 week high of $22.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.73.

Vasta Platform (NASDAQ:VSTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 14th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $51.38 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Vasta Platform Limited will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on VSTA shares. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $12.00 target price (down previously from $21.50) on shares of Vasta Platform in a report on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Vasta Platform from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vasta Platform from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities began coverage on Vasta Platform in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Vasta Platform currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

About Vasta Platform

Vasta Platform Limited, an education company, provides educational and digital solutions to private schools operating in the K-12 educational sector in Brazil. The company operates in two segments, Content & EdTech Platform and Digital Platform. The Content & EdTech Platform segment offers core and complementary educational content solutions through digital and printed content, including textbooks, learning systems, and other complimentary educational services.

