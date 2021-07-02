Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Sells 2,703 Shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) by 11.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,703 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP lifted its position in CenterPoint Energy by 101.4% during the 1st quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 1,398 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in CenterPoint Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in CenterPoint Energy by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the period. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CenterPoint Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 88.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CenterPoint Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE CNP opened at $24.73 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $14.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.98. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.40 and a 12-month high of $26.18.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 16.59%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. Analysts predict that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is currently 45.71%.

In other news, CFO Jason P. Wells purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.06 per share, for a total transaction of $240,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David J. Lesar bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.58 per share, with a total value of $1,179,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CNP shares. Bank of America raised shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 24th. TheStreet raised shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $25.50 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.90.

CenterPoint Energy Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric, Natural Gas, and Midstream Investments segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market.

Featured Story: Trade War

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP).

Receive News & Ratings for CenterPoint Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CenterPoint Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.