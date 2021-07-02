Bessemer Group Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR)

Bessemer Group Inc. reduced its stake in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) by 24.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,037 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,260 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Baker Hughes by 1,111.1% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Baker Hughes during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Baker Hughes during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Baker Hughes during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of Baker Hughes during the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Institutional investors own 95.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BKR. Barclays upgraded shares of Baker Hughes from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Baker Hughes from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Citigroup raised their target price on Baker Hughes from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised Baker Hughes from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $27.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised Baker Hughes from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.42.

BKR opened at $23.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $24.52 billion, a PE ratio of -90.54 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.92. Baker Hughes has a 12 month low of $12.13 and a 12 month high of $26.57.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 0.85%. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Baker Hughes will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is currently 122.03%.

In related news, EVP Rami Qasem sold 11,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total transaction of $232,534.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $519,167.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 7,097 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.16, for a total value of $185,657.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 118,274 shares in the company, valued at $3,094,047.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,714,258 shares of company stock valued at $971,786,614 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Profile

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

