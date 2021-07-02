Bessemer Group Inc. Has $138,000 Holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF (NASDAQ:PSCT)

Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF (NASDAQ:PSCT) by 100.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF were worth $138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PSCT. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $223,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF by 49.3% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,526,000 after acquiring an additional 4,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $397,000.

Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF stock opened at $142.94 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $136.31. Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF has a one year low of $82.21 and a one year high of $148.66.

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Information Technology Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Information Technology Index (the Index). The Index consists of common stocks of the United States information technology companies.

