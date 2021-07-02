Bessemer Group Inc. Acquires 351 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 17.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,382 shares of the airline’s stock after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at $100,394,000. U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 44.5% in the 4th quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 6,368,571 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $296,839,000 after acquiring an additional 1,960,778 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 1,101.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,583,280 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $73,797,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451,500 shares during the last quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 93.5% in the 4th quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 2,071,684 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $96,561,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 831.4% in the 1st quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 784,264 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $47,887,000 after acquiring an additional 700,058 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Airlines stock opened at $53.86 on Friday. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 52 week low of $30.24 and a 52 week high of $64.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $59.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.97. The company has a market cap of $31.85 billion, a PE ratio of -10.90 and a beta of 1.25.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The airline reported ($1.72) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.85) by $0.13. Southwest Airlines had a negative net margin of 41.71% and a negative return on equity of 46.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.15) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 51.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LUV has been the subject of a number of research reports. MKM Partners assumed coverage on Southwest Airlines in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Southwest Airlines from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Barclays increased their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $51.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $54.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Southwest Airlines from $47.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Southwest Airlines currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.45.

Southwest Airlines Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a total fleet of 718 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 107 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

