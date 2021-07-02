4,000 Shares in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE) Bought by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 6.1% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 144.1% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 8.0% during the first quarter. Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC now owns 9,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 10.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $27,000.

GSIE opened at $35.03 on Friday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $26.77 and a 52-week high of $36.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.09.

