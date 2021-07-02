4,000 Shares in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE) Bought by Bessemer Group Inc.

Posted by on Jul 2nd, 2021

Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 6.1% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 144.1% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 8.0% during the first quarter. Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC now owns 9,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 10.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $27,000.

GSIE opened at $35.03 on Friday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $26.77 and a 52-week high of $36.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.09.

Read More: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSIE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE)

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.