Bank of Montreal Can Has $2.50 Million Stock Holdings in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV)

Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV) by 1,186.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 101,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 93,586 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust were worth $2,500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 561,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,045,000 after buying an additional 39,348 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 280,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,011,000 after buying an additional 25,537 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 277,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,655,000 after buying an additional 15,072 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 41.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 235,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,633,000 after buying an additional 68,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 185,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,973,000 after buying an additional 14,185 shares in the last quarter.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust stock opened at $26.47 on Friday. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has a 52 week low of $17.37 and a 52 week high of $26.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.95.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.99%.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Company Profile

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

