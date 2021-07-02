Baird Financial Group Inc. Buys 2,223 Shares of First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF (NASDAQ:FCVT)

Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF (NASDAQ:FCVT) by 22.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,279 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,223 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF were worth $617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RWM Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF by 39.5% in the first quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC now owns 2,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $226,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 4,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $274,000.

Shares of FCVT stock opened at $51.53 on Friday. First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF has a 12 month low of $36.28 and a 12 month high of $55.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.51.

