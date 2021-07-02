Baird Financial Group Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lessened its position in Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) by 23.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,766 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,259 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Six Flags Entertainment were worth $640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SIX. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,615,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,597,000 after buying an additional 131,433 shares during the period. FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at $14,663,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in Six Flags Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth $21,647,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Six Flags Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth $353,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SIX opened at $43.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of -8.58 and a beta of 2.51. Six Flags Entertainment Co. has a 52-week low of $16.06 and a 52-week high of $51.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.40.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.29) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $82.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.03 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.00) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Six Flags Entertainment Co. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Six Flags Entertainment from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Truist boosted their target price on Six Flags Entertainment from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Macquarie boosted their target price on Six Flags Entertainment from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Six Flags Entertainment from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on Six Flags Entertainment from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.58.

In related news, CAO Wilson Taylor Brooks sold 2,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.93, for a total value of $114,833.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $633,031.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Six Flags Entertainment Company Profile

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. As of March 18, 2021, the company operated 26 parks in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

