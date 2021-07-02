Allianz Asset Management GmbH Takes Position in Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 8,764 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Heidrick & Struggles International by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,079 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Heidrick & Struggles International by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 44,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,579,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Heidrick & Struggles International by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,981 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its stake in Heidrick & Struggles International by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 43,971 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,571,000 after buying an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

HSII opened at $45.03 on Friday. Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.03 and a 52 week high of $46.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.29. The company has a market cap of $878.04 million, a P/E ratio of -27.13 and a beta of 0.91.

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.21. Heidrick & Struggles International had a negative net margin of 4.86% and a positive return on equity of 16.08%. The firm had revenue of $193.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.98 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 4th. Heidrick & Struggles International’s payout ratio is 33.90%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HSII. TheStreet upgraded Heidrick & Struggles International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th.

In related news, insider Kamau Coar sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.61, for a total value of $319,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,434.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Heidrick & Struggles International Profile

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search and consulting services to businesses and business leaders worldwide. The company enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.

