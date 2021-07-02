Geode Capital Management LLC Grows Holdings in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) by 4.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 208,815 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 8,775 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $44,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 592 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,580 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,442 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,368 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,342,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,049 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $853,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TEAM opened at $258.43 on Friday. Atlassian Co. Plc has a 52-week low of $160.01 and a 52-week high of $272.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $236.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 48.75 and a beta of 0.82.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 44.31% and a positive return on equity of 7.89%. The business had revenue of $568.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $569.20 million. Equities analysts predict that Atlassian Co. Plc will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Atlassian from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Atlassian from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Atlassian from $275.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Atlassian from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $263.94.

Atlassian Company Profile

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product, which captures and adds structure to fluid fast-forming work for teams.

