Northern Trust Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) by 21.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,866,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 518,552 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust were worth $41,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WRE. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hoertkorn Richard Charles bought a new stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. 87.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $23.35 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of -101.52 and a beta of 0.92. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $16.95 and a 1-year high of $27.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $69.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.48 million. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust had a negative return on equity of 1.41% and a negative net margin of 6.46%. The company’s revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Washington Real Estate Investment Trust will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 22nd. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.76%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.80.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

WashREIT owns and operates uniquely positioned real estate assets in the Washington Metro area. Backed by decades of experience, expertise and ambition, we create value by transforming insights into strategy and strategy into action. As of October 29, 2020, the Company's portfolio of 45 properties includes approximately 3.7 million square feet of commercial space and 6,863 multifamily apartment units.

