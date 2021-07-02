Geode Capital Management LLC Raises Position in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 507,997 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,810 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.20% of CGI worth $42,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of CGI by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,798,192 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $618,697,000 after acquiring an additional 1,782,998 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of CGI by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,869,420 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $238,902,000 after buying an additional 226,459 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of CGI by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,736,738 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $216,466,000 after buying an additional 439,388 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of CGI during the 4th quarter valued at $205,000,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new position in shares of CGI during the 1st quarter valued at $157,390,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GIB stock opened at $91.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.64 billion, a PE ratio of 26.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.07. CGI Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.58 and a 52 week high of $92.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $89.66.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.32. CGI had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 18.91%. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that CGI Inc. will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GIB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Desjardins restated a “buy” rating on shares of CGI in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of CGI from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of CGI from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of CGI from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.30.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada; Western, Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

