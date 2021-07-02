Insider Buying: Nortech Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ:NSYS) CFO Buys 1,498 Shares of Stock

Nortech Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ:NSYS) CFO Christopher Dean Jones bought 1,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.23 per share, with a total value of $10,830.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Christopher Dean Jones also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 28th, Christopher Dean Jones bought 1,907 shares of Nortech Systems stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.33 per share, with a total value of $13,978.31.

NASDAQ:NSYS opened at $7.87 on Friday. Nortech Systems Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $3.85 and a fifty-two week high of $10.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.64.

Nortech Systems (NASDAQ:NSYS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The electronics maker reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $22.07 million for the quarter. Nortech Systems had a negative net margin of 3.28% and a negative return on equity of 4.48%.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Nortech Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Nortech Systems stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Nortech Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ:NSYS) by 21.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 77,059 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,600 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 2.90% of Nortech Systems worth $484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.99% of the company’s stock.

About Nortech Systems

Nortech Systems Incorporated operates as an electronic manufacturing services company in the United States, Mexico, and China. It offers a range of value added engineering, technical and manufacturing, and support services, including project management, designing, testing, prototyping, supply chain management, and post-market services.

