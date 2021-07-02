Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Given New $80.00 Price Target at Cowen

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) had its price target increased by Cowen from $76.00 to $80.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock.

UBER has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued an outperform rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI restated an outperform rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They set a buy rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research reissued a buy rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $66.00 target price (down from $76.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Sunday, May 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $66.84.

Shares of NYSE UBER opened at $50.59 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.41. Uber Technologies has a 52-week low of $28.48 and a 52-week high of $64.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $95.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.58 and a beta of 1.56.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.01). Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 42.11% and a negative net margin of 34.45%. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Uber Technologies will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Tony West sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total transaction of $372,515.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 189,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,837,779.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of UBER. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 5.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 128,831,213 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $7,022,589,000 after buying an additional 6,824,475 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Uber Technologies by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,990,156 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $3,379,085,000 after purchasing an additional 4,071,861 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Uber Technologies by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 46,722,500 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,546,843,000 after purchasing an additional 6,204,252 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 73.3% in the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 34,833,403 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,776,504,000 after purchasing an additional 14,728,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tiger Global Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 78.1% in the 4th quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 27,681,399 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,411,751,000 after purchasing an additional 12,142,683 shares during the period. 73.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services and other forms of transportation services, including public transit, as well as connect riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, other stores, and delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

