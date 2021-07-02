FY2021 EPS Estimates for Alcoa Co. Boosted by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:AA)

Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Alcoa in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $3.90 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.52. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Alcoa from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Alcoa from $39.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.00.

Alcoa stock opened at $36.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Alcoa has a 52-week low of $10.43 and a 52-week high of $44.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.53.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.33. Alcoa had a negative net margin of 0.77% and a negative return on equity of 0.45%. The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.23) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new stake in Alcoa in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Lion Point Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Alcoa during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alcoa during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Alcoa by 181.2% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 946 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in shares of Alcoa by 83.0% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the period.

In other news, EVP Timothy D. Reyes sold 20,260 shares of Alcoa stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.82, for a total transaction of $745,973.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,353,970.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Benjamin D. Kahrs sold 28,082 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.68, for a total value of $1,114,293.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,712 shares in the company, valued at $2,250,332.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 298,639 shares of company stock worth $10,127,456 over the last quarter.

Alcoa Company Profile

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting, casting, and rolling businesses.

