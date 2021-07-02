KeyCorp Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW)

WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp reduced their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of WideOpenWest in a report released on Wednesday, June 30th. KeyCorp analyst B. Nispel now forecasts that the company will earn $0.14 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.23. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for WideOpenWest’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WideOpenWest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Raymond James upgraded shares of WideOpenWest from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of WideOpenWest from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Truist Securities upgraded shares of WideOpenWest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $12.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of WideOpenWest from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $7.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.86.

WOW stock opened at $21.60 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 74.49 and a beta of 2.09. WideOpenWest has a 1-year low of $4.72 and a 1-year high of $21.70.

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $286.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.17 million. WideOpenWest had a negative return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 2.08%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in WideOpenWest by 755.7% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 484,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,587,000 after acquiring an additional 428,045 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in WideOpenWest in the first quarter worth $1,131,000. Claar Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in WideOpenWest in the first quarter worth $33,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in WideOpenWest in the first quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in WideOpenWest in the first quarter worth $263,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.23% of the company’s stock.

WideOpenWest Company Profile

WideOpenWest, Inc provides high speed data, cable television, and digital telephony services to residential and business services customers in the United States. Its video services include basic cable services that comprise local broadcast television and local community programming; digital cable services; WOW! tv+ that offers traditional cable video and cloud DVR functionality, voice remote with Google Assistant, and Netflix integration along with access to various streaming services and apps through the Google Play Store; and ultra-video products, as well as offers commercial-free movies, TV shows, sports, and other special event entertainment programs.

