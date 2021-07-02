Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC) Shares Bought by QS Investors LLC

QS Investors LLC raised its stake in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC) by 72.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,961 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,813,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,485,352,000 after purchasing an additional 15,274,695 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 8,939,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,504,000 after purchasing an additional 548,049 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 57.5% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,727,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,912,000 after acquiring an additional 2,820,832 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,448,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,595,000 after acquiring an additional 1,942,162 shares during the period. Finally, Rare Infrastructure Ltd raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Rare Infrastructure Ltd now owns 3,269,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,523,000 after acquiring an additional 298,534 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.77% of the company’s stock.

BEPC has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Brookfield Renewable in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Brookfield Renewable from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $47.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brookfield Renewable from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd.

Brookfield Renewable stock opened at $41.86 on Friday. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a 12-month low of $26.67 and a 12-month high of $63.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.43.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.3038 per share. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th.

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable energy power generating facilities primarily in North America, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,812 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

