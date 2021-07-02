QS Investors LLC Has $257,000 Position in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC)

QS Investors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) by 32.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,819 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 12,100 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in Range Resources were worth $257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of RRC. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Range Resources by 55.0% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 26,922 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 9,557 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 69.1% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 52,645 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 21,514 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 17,062 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Range Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $165,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 170.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 857,905 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $5,747,000 after purchasing an additional 540,362 shares in the last quarter. 89.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE RRC opened at $16.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 2.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.57. Range Resources Co. has a 52-week low of $5.69 and a 52-week high of $17.47.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.07. Range Resources had a negative net margin of 40.04% and a positive return on equity of 2.27%. The company had revenue of $626.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $558.74 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Range Resources Co. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Mark Scucchi sold 37,533 shares of Range Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.78, for a total transaction of $517,204.74. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,472.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Dori Ginn sold 25,328 shares of Range Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total transaction of $354,845.28. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 67,724 shares in the company, valued at $948,813.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 209,541 shares of company stock worth $2,927,037. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Range Resources from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Range Resources from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Range Resources from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Range Resources from $7.50 to $10.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Range Resources in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Range Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.80.

Range Resources Profile

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned and operated 1,310 net producing wells and approximately 781,000 net acres under lease located in the Appalachian region of the northeastern United States.

