QS Investors LLC Sells 713 Shares of Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI)

QS Investors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) by 8.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 713 shares during the quarter. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in Douglas Emmett were worth $247,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Douglas Emmett by 0.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,417,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $75,905,000 after buying an additional 8,039 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Douglas Emmett by 93.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 486,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,189,000 after buying an additional 235,480 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in Douglas Emmett by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 25,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $745,000 after buying an additional 2,710 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Douglas Emmett by 4.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,090,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,635,000 after buying an additional 81,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Douglas Emmett by 5.6% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 57,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,797,000 after buying an additional 3,030 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Douglas Emmett alerts:

DEI opened at $33.74 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.33. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.88 and a 1-year high of $36.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 177.59, a P/E/G ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.85.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.37). Douglas Emmett had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 0.87%. The company had revenue of $216.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Douglas Emmett, Inc. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.54%.

Separately, Mizuho upgraded shares of Douglas Emmett from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.22.

About Douglas Emmett

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

See Also: Bond

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI).

Receive News & Ratings for Douglas Emmett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Douglas Emmett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.