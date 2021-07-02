Franklin Resources Inc. Raises Stake in Athira Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHA)

Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Athira Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHA) by 358.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,885,901 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,474,117 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.05% of Athira Pharma worth $34,701,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ATHA. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Athira Pharma in the 1st quarter worth about $14,871,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Athira Pharma by 1,077.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 871,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,837,000 after buying an additional 797,152 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Athira Pharma in the 4th quarter worth about $4,977,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Athira Pharma in the 4th quarter worth about $2,869,000. Finally, PFM Health Sciences LP boosted its holdings in shares of Athira Pharma by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 470,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,105,000 after buying an additional 77,738 shares during the last quarter. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Athira Pharma alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Athira Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.40.

Shares of Athira Pharma stock opened at $10.59 on Friday. Athira Pharma, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.70 and a 52-week high of $34.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.29.

Athira Pharma (NASDAQ:ATHA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.05. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Athira Pharma, Inc. will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Athira Pharma Profile

Athira Pharma, Inc, a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing small molecules to restore neuronal health and stop neurodegradation. Its lead product candidate is ATH-1017, a blood brain barrier-penetrating, small hepatocyte growth factor/MET activator that is in LIFT-AD Phase II/III and ACT-AD Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of mild-to-moderate Alzheimer's disease, as well as in clinical development for Parkinson's disease.

Featured Story: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATHA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Athira Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHA).

Receive News & Ratings for Athira Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athira Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.