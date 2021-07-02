Franklin Resources Inc. Lowers Holdings in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Franklin Resources Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) by 34.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,065,275 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,083,884 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $31,962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in UBS Group by 40.0% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,859 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in UBS Group by 100.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,354 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in UBS Group by 112.4% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,318 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in UBS Group by 507.5% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,081 shares of the bank’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 5,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in UBS Group by 584.8% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,355 shares of the bank’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 6,281 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UBS opened at $15.47 on Friday. UBS Group AG has a one year low of $10.39 and a one year high of $16.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.62 billion, a PE ratio of 8.41, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.77.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. UBS Group had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 19.84%. The firm had revenue of $7.37 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that UBS Group AG will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

UBS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Monday, April 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised UBS Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. UBS Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

UBS Group Company Profile

UBS Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, as well as lending solutions, to ultra high net worth and high net worth clients.

