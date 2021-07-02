Franklin Resources Inc. Buys 10,187 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 584,957 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,187 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $28,727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 840 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Belmont Capital LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 66.3% in the first quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 838 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000.

Shares of VEA opened at $51.67 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.95. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $39.00 and a 1 year high of $53.43.

