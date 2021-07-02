Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.65 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL) will post earnings of ($0.65) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.90) to ($0.22). Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes reported earnings of ($0.81) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes will report full-year earnings of ($2.14) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.47) to ($1.85). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.48) to $1.00. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The transportation company reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $286.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.93 million.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. HSBC raised their price target on Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from $11.05 to $9.85 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, April 11th. Itau BBA Securities began coverage on Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $9.50 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.41.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GOL. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,030 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,318 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 1,306.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,242 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 7,656 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 238.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,466 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 5,964 shares in the last quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes during the first quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, F3Logic LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes during the first quarter worth about $84,000. 1.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GOL opened at $8.98 on Tuesday. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes has a 52 week low of $5.36 and a 52 week high of $11.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.71.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes Company Profile

GOL Linhas AÃ©reas Inteligentes SA provides air passenger transportation services in Brazil, rest of South America, the Caribbean, and the United States. The company operates through Flight Transportation and Smiles Loyalty Program segments. It also offers cargo transportation and logistics services.

