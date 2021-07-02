Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFY) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SCBFY shares. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Friday, June 18th.

Shares of Standard Chartered stock opened at $12.74 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.94. Standard Chartered has a 52 week low of $8.48 and a 52 week high of $15.05.

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments.

