Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFY) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SCBFY shares. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Friday, June 18th.

Shares of Standard Chartered stock opened at $12.74 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.94. Standard Chartered has a 52 week low of $8.48 and a 52 week high of $15.05.

About Standard Chartered

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments.

Analyst Recommendations for Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFY)

