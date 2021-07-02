Brokerages Set Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) Price Target at $31.67

Shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.67.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on VVV shares. Truist lifted their price objective on Valvoline from $25.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Valvoline from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Valvoline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Valvoline from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd.

Shares of VVV opened at $32.76 on Tuesday. Valvoline has a twelve month low of $18.34 and a twelve month high of $34.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.38. The stock has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.00 and a beta of 1.46.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.09. Valvoline had a negative return on equity of 317.87% and a net margin of 13.32%. The company had revenue of $701.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $659.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Valvoline will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Valvoline’s payout ratio is currently 33.78%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VVV. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Valvoline in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Valvoline by 39.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,462 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Valvoline in the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Valvoline in the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust acquired a new position in Valvoline in the 1st quarter valued at $209,000. 96.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Valvoline Company Profile

Valvoline Inc manufactures, markets, and supplies, engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

