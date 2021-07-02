Insider Selling: Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) Director Sells 12,000 Shares of Stock

Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) Director Janet Kerr sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.27, for a total value of $195,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NYSE TLYS opened at $16.25 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.99. Tilly’s, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.05 and a fifty-two week high of $16.88. The company has a market capitalization of $490.21 million, a PE ratio of 18.06, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.02.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.38. Tilly’s had a return on equity of 17.14% and a net margin of 4.41%. The firm had revenue of $163.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.22 million. On average, research analysts predict that Tilly’s, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Roth Capital boosted their price target on Tilly’s from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Tilly’s from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tilly’s from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Pivotal Research boosted their price target on Tilly’s from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TLYS. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tilly’s during the first quarter worth $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tilly’s during the first quarter worth $47,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Tilly’s during the first quarter worth $66,000. JBF Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tilly’s by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 9,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Tilly’s by 114.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,743 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 5,207 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.46% of the company’s stock.

Tilly’s Company Profile

Tilly's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of casual apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hydration bottles, hats, sunglasses, small electronics and accessories, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others.

