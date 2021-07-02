Legal & General Group (OTCMKTS:LGGNY) Upgraded to “Outperform” at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Legal & General Group (OTCMKTS:LGGNY) from an underperform rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on LGGNY. UBS Group upgraded Legal & General Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Legal & General Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Legal & General Group in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $23.00.

LGGNY stock opened at $18.21 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 6.10, a quick ratio of 6.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.55. Legal & General Group has a fifty-two week low of $11.19 and a fifty-two week high of $20.48.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th were paid a $1.9764 dividend. This represents a yield of 9.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 15th. Legal & General Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 129.10%.

About Legal & General Group

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Legal & General Retirement (LGR), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Legal & General Insurance (LGI).

