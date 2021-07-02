Ascential (OTCMKTS:AIAPF) Upgraded to “Buy” by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Ascential (OTCMKTS:AIAPF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of AIAPF stock opened at $5.81 on Thursday. Ascential has a 12-month low of $5.60 and a 12-month high of $6.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.91.

Get Ascential alerts:

About Ascential

Ascential plc provides business-to-business information services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through four segments: Product Design, Marketing, Sales, and Built Environment and Policy.

Recommended Story: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for Ascential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.