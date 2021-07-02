Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) PT Raised to $36.00

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) had its price objective raised by Canaccord Genuity from $32.00 to $36.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ASPN. HC Wainwright upgraded shares of Aspen Aerogels from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aspen Aerogels from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a buy rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Aspen Aerogels currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $35.40.

Get Aspen Aerogels alerts:

Aspen Aerogels stock opened at $34.66 on Thursday. Aspen Aerogels has a fifty-two week low of $5.78 and a fifty-two week high of $34.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.18.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.02). Aspen Aerogels had a negative net margin of 24.90% and a negative return on equity of 38.01%. The company had revenue of $28.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.45 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Aspen Aerogels will post -1.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ASPN. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Aspen Aerogels by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,800,974 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,059,000 after acquiring an additional 347,880 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Aspen Aerogels by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 76,503 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after acquiring an additional 10,026 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Aspen Aerogels by 57.9% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 94,251 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after acquiring an additional 34,546 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Aspen Aerogels by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,571 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 5,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Aspen Aerogels by 294.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,879 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,896 shares during the last quarter. 83.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Aspen Aerogels

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and Latin America. The company offers PyroThin thermal barriers for use in lithium-ion batteries in electric vehicles and energy grid industries; Pyrogel XTE that reduces the risk of corrosion under insulation in energy infrastructure operating systems; Pyrogel HPS for applications within the power generation market; Pyrogel XTF to provide protection against fire; Cryogel Z for sub-ambient and cryogenic applications in the energy infrastructure market; and Spaceloft Subsea for use in pipe-in-pipe applications in offshore oil production.

Recommended Story: FTSE 100 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Aerogels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Aerogels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.