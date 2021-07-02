The Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN) Now Covered by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of The Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN) in a report issued on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SKIN. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of The Beauty Health in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of The Beauty Health from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of The Beauty Health from $16.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of The Beauty Health in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They set an overweight rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The Beauty Health presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $23.10.

Shares of SKIN stock opened at $18.05 on Thursday. The Beauty Health has a 12 month low of $9.71 and a 12 month high of $19.44.

The Beauty Health Company Profile

Edge Systems, LLC designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products. It offers hydradermabrasion system that enhances the skin to cleanse, exfoliate, extract, and hydrate simultaneously; Hydraglucan Intense Hydration Booster, a customization for the HydraFacial treatment exfoliates the skin by improving cell renewal and delivers ingredients, including hyaluronic acid, glucan, and betaine to hydrate the skin and provide anti-aging benefits; HydraFacial Daily Essentials, which provides detoxification, rejuvenation, and protection of skin; crystal microdermabrasion systems; and light emitting diode systems.

Analyst Recommendations for The Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN)

