Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY) Earns “Overweight” Rating from Barclays

Barclays reissued their overweight rating on shares of Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY) in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Societe Generale reissued a buy rating on shares of Fortum Oyj in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Fortum Oyj in a report on Monday, April 12th. UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Fortum Oyj in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Oddo Bhf downgraded shares of Fortum Oyj from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Fortum Oyj in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Fortum Oyj has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Shares of Fortum Oyj stock opened at $5.52 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.63. Fortum Oyj has a 52-week low of $3.70 and a 52-week high of $6.00.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a $0.2658 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.91%.

Fortum Oyj Company Profile

Fortum Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and sale of electricity and heat in the Nordic countries, Germany, the United Kingdom, Russia, the Netherlands, the Baltic Rim area, and internationally. The company's Generation segment generates power through nuclear, hydro, wind, and thermal resources; and provides power portfolio optimization, trading, and industrial intelligence, as well as nuclear services.

