Truist Increases PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) Price Target to $69.00

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) had its price objective lifted by Truist from $55.00 to $69.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the energy producer’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

PDCE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. KeyCorp raised their target price on PDC Energy from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. TD Securities raised their target price on PDC Energy from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet raised shares of PDC Energy from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of PDC Energy in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $51.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. PDC Energy presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $40.14.

PDCE opened at $47.33 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of -17.53 and a beta of 3.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.72. PDC Energy has a one year low of $10.60 and a one year high of $49.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The energy producer reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $286.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $396.93 million. PDC Energy had a positive return on equity of 14.11% and a negative net margin of 30.91%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PDC Energy will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. PDC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.65%.

In other news, Director Randy S. Nickerson sold 7,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total value of $303,231.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $601,602.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.65, for a total transaction of $233,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 225,377 shares in the company, valued at $10,513,837.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 142.1% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 925 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in PDC Energy by 2.1% in the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 29,250 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in PDC Energy by 3.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,998 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $929,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 13.6% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,153 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PDC Energy in the first quarter worth $33,000.

About PDC Energy

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

