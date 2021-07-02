Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Sells 23,961 Shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund cut its holdings in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 97.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 583 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after selling 23,961 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $82,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 15.3% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 580 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 40.0% in the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 280 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 1.2% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,621 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 4.8% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,962 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J. W. Coons Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 90.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Citrix Systems alerts:

NASDAQ:CTXS opened at $117.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $119.40. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $111.26 and a 1 year high of $173.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.91.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The cloud computing company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $776.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $798.74 million. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 547.90% and a net margin of 13.11%. The company’s revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.49%.

In related news, EVP Sridhar Mullapudi sold 3,170 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.80, for a total value of $446,336.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,660 shares in the company, valued at $3,472,128. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Arlen Shenkman sold 673 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.55, for a total value of $93,244.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 72,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,064,133.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,098 shares of company stock worth $1,960,410. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Citrix Systems from $150.00 to $143.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Bank of America began coverage on Citrix Systems in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Citrix Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.89.

Citrix Systems Profile

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; Citrix Endpoint Management for mobility and device management capabilities; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance that uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access, which provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

Further Reading: Quick Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTXS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS).

Receive News & Ratings for Citrix Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citrix Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.