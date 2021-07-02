Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Buys 337 Shares of American National Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAT)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in American National Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAT) by 64.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 861 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in American National Group were worth $93,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kinneret Advisory LLC bought a new stake in American National Group in the first quarter valued at $470,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new stake in American National Group in the first quarter valued at $270,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in American National Group by 1.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 113,907 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,776 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in American National Group by 6.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 119,464 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,886,000 after purchasing an additional 7,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in American National Group by 228.3% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,349 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 2,329 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.43% of the company’s stock.

American National Group stock opened at $150.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.86 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.12. American National Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.04 and a 52 week high of $157.99.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd.

American National Group Profile

American National Group, Inc provides life insurance, annuities, property and casualty insurance, health insurance, credit insurance, and pension products in the United States, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. It offers whole life, term life, universal life, variable universal life, and credit life insurance products.

