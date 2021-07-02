Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Sells 2,251 Shares of Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lowered its position in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) by 30.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,067 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,251 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Associated Banc were worth $108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Associated Banc by 6.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,530,691 shares of the bank’s stock worth $288,745,000 after purchasing an additional 806,340 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Associated Banc by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,161,794 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,959,000 after purchasing an additional 75,657 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Associated Banc by 3.6% in the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,747,510 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,972,000 after purchasing an additional 131,171 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Associated Banc in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,739,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Associated Banc by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,279,113 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,858,000 after purchasing an additional 37,589 shares in the last quarter. 75.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ASB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Associated Banc in a research report on Sunday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Associated Banc from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Associated Banc from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Associated Banc from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Associated Banc currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

Shares of ASB opened at $20.66 on Friday. Associated Banc-Corp has a 12 month low of $11.78 and a 12 month high of $23.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.84, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.24.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.13. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 6.67% and a net margin of 26.17%. The firm had revenue of $271.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Associated Banc-Corp will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.71%.

In other news, Director John F. Bergstrom bought 29,500 shares of Associated Banc stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.65 per share, for a total transaction of $638,675.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 92,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,002,798.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Meinolf sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.64, for a total value of $64,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $622,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 67,656 shares of company stock valued at $1,548,362. Company insiders own 3.25% of the company’s stock.

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company operates through three segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer, and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

