Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $119,000 Stock Holdings in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund trimmed its position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 42.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,491 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,079 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in V.F. were worth $119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in V.F. by 68.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,576,184 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,283,808,000 after buying an additional 11,573,699 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in V.F. by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,785,972 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,821,055,000 after buying an additional 573,399 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA raised its holdings in V.F. by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 10,047,797 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $803,020,000 after buying an additional 56,875 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in V.F. by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,830,572 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $754,215,000 after buying an additional 187,689 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in V.F. by 37.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,584,584 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $647,799,000 after buying an additional 2,077,099 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

In other V.F. news, Director Clarence Otis, Jr. sold 13,449 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.56, for a total transaction of $1,070,002.44. Also, Director Veronica Wu sold 500 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.57, for a total transaction of $40,785.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $298,790.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VFC opened at $83.29 on Friday. V.F. Co. has a 1-year low of $57.59 and a 1-year high of $90.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $83.04. The company has a market capitalization of $32.68 billion, a PE ratio of 80.09, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.41.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The textile maker reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.02). V.F. had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. V.F.’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that V.F. Co. will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 149.62%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on VFC shares. Pivotal Research raised their price target on shares of V.F. from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of V.F. from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of V.F. from $101.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of V.F. from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.33.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

